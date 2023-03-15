Headery headery

Robin and Elizabeth Munn alsdjfalsdfjs f adskfhskdjfhaksjdfhfyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

LOWVILLE — To introduce children “to the beauty of other cultures around the world,” the Lowville Baptist church will host a Missionary Boot Camp from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Elizabeth and Robin Munn of Chaing Mai,Thailand, will facilitate the program geared for children age 4 to 12 but everyone is welcome. There will be songs, games, snacks, crafts and stories. For more information or to sign up, contact Lowville Baptist at 315-376-2115.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.