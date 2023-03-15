LOWVILLE — To introduce children “to the beauty of other cultures around the world,” the Lowville Baptist church will host a Missionary Boot Camp from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Elizabeth and Robin Munn of Chaing Mai,Thailand, will facilitate the program geared for children age 4 to 12 but everyone is welcome. There will be songs, games, snacks, crafts and stories. For more information or to sign up, contact Lowville Baptist at 315-376-2115.
Mrs. Munn, nee Pisaniello, is a 2009 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School. She works as a linguist with Wycliffe Bible Translators to preserve rare languages, encourage literacy in the group’s native language, and translate the B,ible into the language that people understand. Mr. Munn supports the computer technology that the missionaries use to assist people groups to develop written languages.
Mrs. Munn said the purpose of the boot camp is give children awareness of other cultures.
“Thailand is a fascinating country with a rich culture and a beautiful language, and we want to share that with everyone,” said Mrs. Munn. “God loves the people of Thailand, and so should we. When kids learn about other countries, they gain a deeper appreciation for the beautiful world God has created. Learning about what God is doing in other countries helps us understand how big our God really is, and we’re reminded to pray for others around the world. We want to show the kids that they can be missionaries too. All of us can share God’s love with those around us, whether we go to another country or stay right here in Lowville.”
Mrs. Munn, said she is coming home to the church she grew up in through which she pursued the path that led to Thailand.
“They’ve supported me the whole way,” she said. “I’m really excited to be able to share with them more about Thailand and about our work there. And I especially want to share with kids, because kids love learning about other countries, and I want them to get connected to missions around the world.”
A Journal and Republican article written prior to her marriage told of the path Mrs. Munn too to arrive in Thailand.
While studying French and Spanish languages in high school, she was introduced to linguistics during her junior year through a flyer, sent to her by her aunt, about Wycliffe summer missions programs. She then signed on for a two-week program, studying linguistics for one week in Orlando, Fla., and spending the second week in Guatemala.
A visit to a Bible translator who was working on a translation into one of the Mayan languages, and seeing firsthand how Bible translation worked convinced the high schooler to pursue a career in linguistics and work overseas with Wycliffe.
She chose to attend Houghton, a Christian liberal arts college in Allegany County, because of its strong linguistics program and the fact that most linguistics professors were former Wycliffe members.
During her junior year at Houghton, one of her professors connected her with a program in Chiang Mai, Thailand, as an intern at the Linguistics Institute at Payap University.
After graduation, she returned to Chiang Mai, where she has now lived for about 10 years.
“I completed my masters in applied linguistics in 2017,” Mrs. Munn said. “For my thesis, I wrote a paper on the Eastern Lawa language, which is spoken in northern Thailand, not too far from Chiang Mai. Since then, I’ve been working on the Eastern Lawa Bible translation project.
In addition to working on the translations, the Munns work in language development.
“That means running literacy programs so people can learn to read and write in their own language, helping them publish dictionaries, picture books, songs and other materials, and even creating specialized keyboard software so they can type their language on a computer,” she said.
Currently Mr. Munn is developing a website that helps communities work together to make a dictionary.
“Minority languages all over the world have used this website to create dictionaries,” Mrs. Munn said.
However, now that the couple has three children, Mrs. Munn said she is spending more time being a mother.
“I’m not full-time on the project anymore,” she said. “But we’re really proud that the team recently completed their translation of the book of Mark in Eastern Lawa. I love languages. It’s fascinating to look at all the ways that different languages use to communicate ideas. In English, we say, ‘How are you?’ and the response is usually, ‘I’m fine.’ But in the Kanjobal language of Guatemala, people ask, ‘Is your stomach good?’ and the polite response is, ‘Mine is good if yours is!’ In English, we use the same word for ‘eat’ no matter what we’re eating. But in Eastern Lawa, the language I’m working with, there are three different words — one for eating rice, one for eating soup and one for eating fruit or snacks. I love learning about how languages work — the different sounds they use, the grammar, the expressions and sayings that are unique to each language. I’m so lucky to work in Bible translation, where I can use my love of languages to share God’s word.”
Over the past 10 years Thailand has become home for Mrs. Munn.
“Thai people are incredibly friendly and welcoming,” she said. “When I first arrived in Thailand, I didn’t know anyone there, and I didn’t speak Thai yet. But so many people welcomed me and invited me into their homes, and they were so kind in helping me learn the language. I’ve made many language mistakes over the years, but no one has ever made fun of me. And Thai food is fantastic — we’re so lucky to live in Thailand where we can eat pad Thai, sticky rice, and so much tropical fruit. My boys love mango and longan.
I guess the worst part of living in Thailand is missing our family back home. We’re grateful for video calls, so the boys can still talk to their grandparents regularly, but we wish we could see them in person more often. And, believe it or not, I really miss the snow sometimes. When it’s a hundred degrees out in Chiang Mai and it’s been like that for months, I just wish I was in Lowville so I could build a snowman with the boys.”
