Missionary to speak at Lowville Baptist Church

LOWVILLE — The Lowville Baptist Church will be hosting Dan Chetti, a missionary who is serving in Lebanon.
Chetti is the founder and director of Enduring Love, an organization that seeks to create an “Arab World that seeks Jesus and embraces the Good News that God loves and cares for them,” its website states. “Our Mission is to show Jesus to people in North Africa and the Middle East region, to make known his saving love, to disciple, and establish communities that will be rooted and sustained. We believe that this is best done by those who know the language, culture and environment they are making an impact.”
The missionary said his intent for visiting the United States is “to inform folks in the US, most of whom know very little about what God is accomplishing in the Middle East and North Africa, provide a more fuller picture. Arab region is often misunderstood, or considered as ‘hostile’ to Christian Gospel. That is because 85% of Arab Muslims have never heard about Jesus and his message. It is the responsibility of those of us who are followers of Jesus, to share about him. However, as they are learning more about Jesus, they are ‘falling in love with him.’ Not necessarily with Christianity.”
He explained, “Our ministry is rather specific. I and our team are engaged in ministries — evangelism, discipleship and establishing communities — in seven countries of Middle East and North Africa. Some of them are also engaged in ‘business in mission’ establishing ‘micro business’ projects.”
Chetti and his wife Sarah will be talking with people at the Lowville Baptist Church, 7627 N. State St., on Sept. 14. There will be a potluck inner at 5 p.m. followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome and there is no charge.
The Enduring Love founder has been training pastors at the seminary to work in Muslim majority nations. Sarah Chetti works with migrant domestic workers in Lebanon including those who have been abused or mistreated.
According to a press release from the Baptist Church, Lebanon is a pivotal area since it is the one of the only countries in the Mideast that allows Christians freedom to run schools and worship. It has been rocked by the Syrian civil war and has a sizeable refugee population of over 1.5 million, a devastated capital after an explosion in the harbor of a Russian fertilizer ship, and an economic crisis that was exacerbated by COVID, that has led to hyperinflation.
Chetti said his wife’s ministry, which she established 10 years ago, is in Beirut where women from about 15 countries around the world come to work as ‘maids’ in Lebanese homes. The Enduring Love website notes she also visits and ministers at three prisons, advocates for the rights of maids, fights human trafficking and runs an Integrated Centre for Migrant Domestic Workers, called, INSAAF: Justice and Compassion of Jesus.
Chetti, an adjunct professor at the Arab Baptist Theological Seminary, said he hopes attendees to his presentation take away a better understanding of his work in the Middle East.
“We are ministering in a region best by wars, conflicts, and refugees,” he said. “In that context, Jesus is appearing to them, revealing himself as the ‘Good News,’ providing hope and comfort. As many Arabs are falling in love with Jesus, what face of Jesus do we want to show them; angry face of Jesus? Intolerant face of Jesus? Or a compassionate & loving face?”
