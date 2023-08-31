Missionary to speak at Lowville Baptist Church

Sarah and Dan Chetti will speak at the Lowville Baptist Church on Sept. 14. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — The Lowville Baptist Church will be hosting Dan Chetti, a missionary who is serving in Lebanon.

Chetti is the founder and director of Enduring Love, an organization that seeks to create an “Arab World that seeks Jesus and embraces the Good News that God loves and cares for them,” its website states. “Our Mission is to show Jesus to people in North Africa and the Middle East region, to make known his saving love, to disciple, and establish communities that will be rooted and sustained. We believe that this is best done by those who know the language, culture and environment they are making an impact.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.