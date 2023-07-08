MORLEY — The Sunday night service at the historic Trinity Chapel in Morley affects Brian P. Watson.
He said the service is only about 20 minutes long and is taken from the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 10:31 pm
MORLEY — The Sunday night service at the historic Trinity Chapel in Morley affects Brian P. Watson.
He said the service is only about 20 minutes long and is taken from the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer.
“It’s a nice way to end the week,” he said. “It’s a way to settle yourself.”
The 6 p.m. Sunday evening prayer services are led by the Rev. Robert Schirmer and held each Sunday through October.
“We do it until it gets too cold,” Watson said.
In March 2016, the church was ordered to close due to the deterioration of its bell tower.
The tower was removed in 2017 and a small group of locals have been working slowly to make repairs to the interior,
After years of working as an ad hoc group, Watson is working on establishing a nonprofit 501c3 organization to restore the church.
He said nonprofit status would open the possibility of getting grant money for the restoration.
Trinity Chapel was consecrated on July 26, 1871, by the Rt. Rev. William Doane, Bishop of Albany, according to an article in The Ogdensburg Journal dated July 26, 1976.
“Trinity Chapel is reported to be an exact copy of a Gothic church built in England in the 13th century,” the archived article continues.
The chapel has brick walls 2 feet thick with native stone facing on the exterior, which was quarried in the west branch of the Grasse River in Morley. The altar and font were carved from native stone, and an early congregation member carved the pews and pulpit in Morley.
The window above the altar and a chancel window are stained glass imported from England in the 1870s before stained glass was made in the United States.
David M. Brill, who led the initial fundraising effort to remove the bell tower, died in 2021, leaving a sizable legacy that can be used as seed money, Watson said.
Watson has been doing little things, shoring up windows, fixing leaks, adding a set of stairs to the back door and getting out the word for the Sunday services.
On Morley Day, June 17, a tractor-drawn haywagon was put into service to shuttle people to the church for tours.
Watson said about 35 people, most of whom had never seen the church’s interior, took advantage of the tours.
In addition to the summer Sunday services, a Christmas celebration is held at the church, with vintage kerosene lamps lighting the interior.
It is not likely that the bell tower will be rebuilt anytime soon, Watson said.
He does want to return the bell to the church and use pieces from the tower to mount the bell on the lawn in front of the church.
To learn more about the restoration effort and how to help, visit the Morley Trinity Chapel Restoration Facebook Page at facebook.com/MorleyChapel.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.