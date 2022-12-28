WATERTOWN — The blizzard over the weekend prompted churches across the north country to adjust their services, but it didn’t stop them from observing the Christmas holiday.
The Rev. John M. Demo, who has been a priest for more than 30 years and serves at Holy Family, St. Anthony’s, and St. Patrick’s Catholic churches in Watertown, said that they livestreamed Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday. More than 300 people watched the service that was recorded at Holy Family.
The Rev. Demo said the 300 people who tuned in to watch were probably fewer than what they normally have in person.
“You have a good number of people that attend Christmas services that you might not see other times of the year,” he said.
On Saturday morning, the churches had originally planned for in-person services, but when the state of emergency and travel ban were enacted in Jefferson County, plans changed.
“We decided that it was best to respect that and to observe that and not put our people at risk,” he said.
The Rev. Demo said the people who watched were “very appreciative.”
He said that it was determined Saturday night that services would be canceled Monday because of the weather and the travel ban.
They decided not to livestream services on Christmas Day because people could go back and watch the stream from Christmas Eve.
“It was the first time I ever had to cancel Masses on Christmas,” he said.
The Rev. Demo called this year’s Mass “different,” but was trying to focus on the positive that everyone was safe.
He added that the joy of the season, and faith, really stands out to him during Christmas services.
“A song like ‘Joy to the World’ and ‘Holy Night’ just looking at the birth of our Savior as the Prince of Peace, it brings out the life-giving aspect of Christianity when you have a church filled with beautiful decorations,” he said.
Being able to do this, even in a virtual world, meant a lot to him.
“To have that connection of communication with the people of our churches, given the fact that we weren’t able to be with them in person, to be able to communicate that message of the season, the significance of our Savior’s birth, that was something that was important,” he said.
In Canton, the Rev. James T. Galasinski said the Unitarian Universalist Church had some people come to Christmas and Christmas Eve services in person, but the majority watched on a Zoom livestream.
Fewer than 10 people were in attendance, with most of them walking to the church, and around 30 accounts were logged into the Zoom stream on both days.
The Rev. Galasinski said there may have been more than 30 people watching as that number reflects how many accounts were logged in and there may have been more than one person per account watching.
The Christmas Eve services began at 7 p.m., and Christmas Day services began at 10:30 a.m.
He said for them, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christmas Eve service would draw 100 or more people.
He said he didn’t want people out on the road because of the travel ban.
“Some of the leaders in the church actually were like, ‘We need to cancel,’ and I was like, ‘We’ve had so many cancellations in the last three years with the pandemic, I’m not canceling them again,’” he said. “Even if it’s only a couple people that walk in and most people are on Zoom, we still need to celebrate these important rituals and holidays.”
He said it was extremely meaningful for him and his family to celebrate the Christmas holiday at the church.
“It was really, really meaningful and really important for us to do that,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.