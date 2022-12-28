WATERTOWN — The blizzard over the weekend prompted churches across the north country to adjust their services, but it didn’t stop them from observing the Christmas holiday.

The Rev. John M. Demo, who has been a priest for more than 30 years and serves at Holy Family, St. Anthony’s, and St. Patrick’s Catholic churches in Watertown, said that they livestreamed Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday. More than 300 people watched the service that was recorded at Holy Family.

