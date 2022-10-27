WATERTOWN — Singers in Northern Choral Society have been rehearsing since September for holiday concerts that will be the organization’s first since December of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic silenced such events.
Northern Choral Society, for its 66th holiday concert, will present the theme “Voices of Christmas.” It’s centered around the Holy Family and other people who were at the birth of Jesus or showed up shortly after.
Concerts will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 200 Parker St., Watertown.
Sara Gleason is adult choir director of the 68 singers, Carl Bingle is organist and Marietta Kitto will direct the children’s choir. There will be brass players and percussion accompaniment. Also, the River Ringers Handbell Choir, directed by Jenny Whitenack, will be part of the concerts.
Tickets will go on sale mid-November from choir members or available at Kinney Drugs on Washington Street or at the door. Prices: $13 for adults, $11 for seniors citizens and $8 for students.
