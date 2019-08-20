WATERTOWN — Like so many of us, the Rev. Leon I. VanWie was saddened to watch a massive fire heavily damage the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral back in April.
Rev. VanWie, a chaplain with the city’s fire department, said what happened to Notre-Dame rekindled an awareness that local houses of worship contain all kinds of religious and historic artifacts that could potentially be lost — or saved — during a fire.
Working with the fire department, he and the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy, another fire department chaplain, are trying to do something about it in case a Notre-Dame tragedy hits one of our community’s many places of worship.
“There’s nothing as important as Notre-Dame, but it’s important to us,” he said.
City Fire Chief Dale C. Herman commissioned them to conduct surveys of city churches that will help the city’s fire department gain access to those items and find a way to rescue them during a fire.
On Monday afternoon, the two chaplains and about 10 firefighters were joined by Holy Family Catholic Church officials while they toured the religious facility on Winthrop Street.
They essentially took a survey of the many valuable one-of-a-kind religious statues, stained glass windows, paintings and other religious artifacts inside the nearly 125-year-old California Franciscan mission style church. Father John Demo said his church contains more artifacts and paintings than most of the others in the Catholic diocese.
The losses would be unmeasurable, he said.
Standing in front of the marble alter, Associate Pastor Patrick J. Bates made sure to show the group of firefighters where gold and silver chalices — known as “host sacred vessels” — are kept daily in a locked tabernacle in the alter.
It is up to him to unlock the box to prepare the Eucharist for Sunday masses. And he believes it would be up to him in the event of a disaster to save them, he said.
“I would not expect you’d risk your life, but I know I would want the blessed Sacrament out of the church,” he told the firefighters.
He recalled how a priest risked his own life by running into the burning building to save a few scared vessels from a fire that destroyed Our Lady of Sacred Heart on West Lynne Street in 1969.
His grandmother Lorraine Bates cried from the loss of her parish church, he remembered.
“It was the only time I saw her cry,” he said. “It was a real emotional time. It just crushed her.”
But the two fire department chaplains hope to spare other parishioners that heartache.
With visits to Holy Family on Monday, they’ve visited eight of the 32 churches in the city so far. They learn about the buildings themselves, as well as those significant church artifacts.
For instance, encapsulated in the church alter at Holy Family is a bone of a saint. Pastor Bates doesn’t know anything about the saint; he just knows it’s there.
“I didn’t know all Catholic churches have a bone of a saint in the alter, if it wasn’t for this,” Rev. VanWie said.
The fire department will take the information gleaned from the church tours and devise a plan to incorporate it in the way they fight a potential fire and where they should head inside the building, if they can, to retrieve the valuables, he said.
“We’ll do our very best,” he said.
It’s important for him to know that the fire department knows what it can do about the artifacts while fighting a fire in one of the local churches.
First of all, he’s the United Methodist pastor; second of all, because of his responsibilities in emergency services as a chaplain.
He mentioned the only birth and death records that still exist for some parishioners at Asbury United Methodist Church. A flood in City hall destroyed all the others many years ago, he said.
During the hour-long tour, firefighters checked the Holy Family church from top to bottom. There’s a fire detector in the 100-foot bell tower.
Pastor Bates also pointed out a fire detector at the “tippy, tippy top” of the sanctuary. He also noted the locations of the fire extinguishers in the church and how the organ pipes visible from the congregation below are basically decorative pieces, while the authentic pipes actually exist behind them.
Pastor Bates believes that is important to know in case of a fire.
“They should know what’s real and what is not,” he explained.
Firefighters should also know the layout of the church building, so he showed them the area behind the alter and the sacristy, the adjacent room where the church’s vestments are kept, he said.
The group went down to the basement and inside the room where some of building’s mechanical systems are located.
As soon as they opened the door, firefighters noticed an odor of natural gas. Using a handheld gas detector, they found a small gas leak on a pipe and turned the valve off until National Grid could come later to fix the problem.
Rev. VanWie acknowledged it was a good day for the tour because of what they found in the basement. Rev. Lundy agreed, adding that it could have turned into a real catastrophe.
Past Bates thanked the firefighters and two chaplains for being there.
“I’m pleased they came and took the time to know our building and what we believe and the beliefs we hold,” he said.
Rev. Lundy reiterated the importance of knowing what they found out about Holy Family’s valuables on Monday.
But he also hopes city firefighters will never have to use what they learned to fight a fire there.
