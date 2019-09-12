Oswego Evangelical Alliance welcomes NYFCF’s Jason McGuire

OSWEGO - The Oswego Evangelical Alliance welcomes Jason J. McGuire, President of New Yorker’s Family Research Foundation and Executive Director of New Yorkers for Constitutional Freedoms, to Elim Grace Church (340 W. First St., Oswego) beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
McGuire’s work takes him not only to the state capitol, but also Washington, DC as he influences legislation and legislators. He will lead a discussion at the intersection of government affairs and Christian faith, followed by a question-and-answer session. There is no charge for this event.
