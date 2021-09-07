Outdoor service and picnic at the United Baptist Church of Scriba

SCRIBA - The United Baptist Church of Scriba will hold their morning service outdoors in their pavilion behind the church building at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. The Praise Band, and the group, Lost & Found, will lead the singing. Pastor Colon Wright will give the morning message.
The church will hold a picnic luncheon after the service and provide tableware, drinks and hot dogs. People may bring a dish to pass.
A train-like ride and a few games for the kids will follow the picnic luncheon.
Dress is casual.
The church is located at 5111 State Route 104E, Oswego (next to Dahl’s Diner).
Any questions, call Carla at (315-416-6116) or check out the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ScribaBaptistChurch/, and message there if there are any questions.
In case of rain, they’ll hold the service and meal inside the church.
