CANTON — A global pandemic prompted tri-county residents to observe Ash Wednesday differently this year.
With Ash Wednesday comes Lent, a solemn religious observance that begins Ash Wednesday and ends about six weeks later, the night before Easter Sunday.
In St. Lawrence County at St. Mary’s Church, there were three Ash Wednesday services at 7:30 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Ashes were sprinkled on the heads of those who attend any of the three services. All COVID-19 safety measures were in place for each service.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.