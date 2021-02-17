modern twist on Tradition

Father Bryan Stitt sprinkles ashes on a perisher’s head during an Ash Wednesday service at St. Mary’s Church in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — A global pandemic prompted tri-county residents to observe Ash Wednesday differently this year.

With Ash Wednesday comes Lent, a solemn religious observance that begins Ash Wednesday and ends about six weeks later, the night before Easter Sunday.

In St. Lawrence County at St. Mary’s Church, there were three Ash Wednesday services at 7:30 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Ashes were sprinkled on the heads of those who attend any of the three services. All COVID-19 safety measures were in place for each service.

Stickers were available to perishers at St. Mary's Church in Canton wanting an outward symbol for Ash Wednesday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Deacon James Snell sprinkles ashes on a perisher's head during an Ash Wednesday service at St. Mary's Church in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A pile of ashes is visible on a perisher's head during an Ash Wednesday service at St. Mary's Church in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A pile of ashes is visible on a perisher’s head during an Ash Wednesday service at St. Mary’s Church in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Stickers were available to perishers at St. Mary’s Church in Canton wanting an outward symbol for Ash Wednesday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
