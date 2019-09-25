0926_wdj_newministry_SS1.JPG
The Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin smiles as a sermon is spoken on Wednesday at Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown during a Celebration of New Ministry ceremony. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN ⁠— About 100 people gathered at Trinity Episcopal Church Wednesday night for a special occasion ⁠— to welcome the Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin as the church’s new rector. 

The Rev. Ms. Payne-Hardin previously served as the associate rector and curate for St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Panama City, Fla.

She was named Trinity’s new rector in March of this year.

The Celebration of New Ministry event was held at the church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin is welcomed into the Trinity Episcopal Church family on Wednesday during a Celebration of New Ministry ceremony at the church in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
A precession of church officials make their way down the center aisle of Trinity Episcopal Church on Wednesday during a Celebration of New Ministry ceremony at the church in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Attendees sing in unison at Trinity Episcopal Church on Wednesday during a Celebration of New Ministry ceremony at the church in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
The Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin reads to attendees as she kneels before the altar at Trinity Episcopal Church on Wednesday during a Celebration of New Ministry ceremony at the church in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
The Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin, far left, is welcomed into the Trinity Episcopal Church family on Wednesday during a Celebration of New Ministry ceremony at the church in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Attendees sing in unison at Trinity Episcopal Church on Wednesday during a Celebration of New Ministry ceremony at the church in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
The Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin, right, walks down the center aisle of Trinity Episcopal Church on Wednesday during a Celebration of New Ministry ceremony at the church in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Kyle Ramey, organist and choirmaster at Trinity Episcopal Church, reads to attendees as he kneels before the altar on Wednesday during a Celebration of New Ministry ceremony at the church in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Attendees sing in unison at Trinity Episcopal Church on Wednesday during a Celebration of New Ministry ceremony at the church in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
The Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin, middle, reads to attendees as she stands in the center aisle at Trinity Episcopal Church on Wednesday during a Celebration of New Ministry ceremony at the church in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

