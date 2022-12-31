Benedict XVI, the former pope who spent years in the Vatican upholding conservative Catholic teaching but who upended centuries of tradition by resigning as pontiff, died Saturday, the Vatican announced. He was 95.

The German-born Benedict lived out his final years in a converted monastery at the Vatican, giving rise to the anomalous situation of two popes in one place, which later inspired the 2019 film “The Two Popes”. But his successor, Francis, accorded him great respect and never appeared fazed at having a possible rival in such close proximity.

After taking the name Pope Benedict XVI, German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger greets the crowd in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City on April 19, 2005. Ratzinger was elected by 115 cardinals, representing 52 countries, as the 265th pontiff for the Roman Catholic church. (Laurent Zabulon/Abaca Press/TNS)

Pope Benedict XVI waves to well wishers from his vehicle after his arrival in Leon, Mexico, on March 23, 2012. (Michael Robinson Chavez/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Pope Benedict XVI and U.S. President George W. Bush walk along the colonnade to the Oval Office of the White House on April 16, 2008, in Washington, D.C. (Chuck Kennedy/MCT/TNS)

Pope Benedict XVI and U.S. first lady Michelle Obama smile during an audience at the Vatican, on July 10, 2009. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd at a Mass in Yankee Stadium in New York on April 20, 2008. (Laurence Kesterson/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd at a Mass in Yankee Stadium in New York on April 20, 2008. (Laurence Kesterson/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Pope Benedict XVI and U.S. President George W. Bush walk to the White House following an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn on April 16, 2008, in Washington, D.C. (Chuck Kennedy/MCT/TNS)
Pope emeritus Benedict XVI attends a papal Mass for elderly people at St. Peter’s Square on Sept. 28, 2014, at the Vatican. (Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
