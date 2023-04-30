CARTHAGE — During May, the Catholic Church honors Mary as the mother of Jesus. Inspired by the Blessed Mother, Robert A. Renaud, a former parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, decided to honor Mary by establishing a Rosary Crusade more than 20 years ago.

When Mr. Renaud, a former Carthage Central School art instructor, retired and moved out of the area, members of the parish took over the rosary rally. The event has been held every year except in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted gatherings.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.