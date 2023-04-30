CARTHAGE — During May, the Catholic Church honors Mary as the mother of Jesus. Inspired by the Blessed Mother, Robert A. Renaud, a former parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, decided to honor Mary by establishing a Rosary Crusade more than 20 years ago.
When Mr. Renaud, a former Carthage Central School art instructor, retired and moved out of the area, members of the parish took over the rosary rally. The event has been held every year except in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted gatherings.
The praying rosary, a primarily Catholic practice, involves a series of prayers including the Our Father and Hail Mary with the rosary beads used to keep track of the repetition of the prayers recited.
The 20th annual Rosary Crusade set for Friday, May 12, will begin with the celebration of Holy Mass celebrated at 5:15 p.m. in the church at 327 West St. The crusade will continue with seven hours of praying the Rosary, in honor of Mary’s seven sorrows. The sorrows reflect on the life of Mary’s son, Jesus, from the Prophecy of Simeon which predicted Jesus’ death to the crucifixion and being laid in the tomb. From 6 p.m. until 1 a.m., three complete rosaries will be recited each hour in front of the Blessed Sacrament. Local and neighboring, families and groups, including the Knights of Columbus, Ave Maria Circle, Flame of Life and Good Samaritan Society, will take turns leading the rosary. Specific intentions are scheduled for each hour. Throughout the evening, Dave Heywood will lead hymns with vocals and violin and refreshments will be provided.
“The event has always been scheduled as close to the feast day of Fatima as possible,” said organizer Kathi Buskey. “This year we are very grateful our concluding hour will take place on the anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima.”
The title of the Virgin Mary is based on several reported apparitions at Fátima, Portugal, in 1917.
Each year, Mr. Renaud, an artist himself, created a painting for the Rosary Crusade and produced prints which were presented to each participant who prayed for three or more hours. In his absence, Nicole Mangan, a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Copenhagen, volunteered to continue to provide the same opportunity for those who gather to pray.
Mrs. Mangan, a self-taught artist, said she has drawn all of her life, painted with acrylics while in high school in Cabot, Vermont, and began with oils later in life. Encouraged by her husband to develop her talent, she watched YouTube step-by-step videos on painting techniques but found better results developing her own style.
She uses a variety of themes from portraits to nature. Her paintings have received awards in juried art shows in Old Forge and in Sackets Harbor.
The artist’s home is adorned with her canvas painting along with paintings on animal skulls. She said she mainly paints items as gifts and for her own pleasure. In addition, while home schooling her children, she developed an art class for them.
This year’s Rosary Crusade painting features the Lion of Judah and elements of her previous two paintings for the Rosary Crusade. The first year, her painting depicted a man kneeling in prayer at the base of a cross. Last year, Calvary — the place where Jesus was crucified, Jesus and his mother, Mary, were featured.
“The lion is so majestic,” Mrs. Mangan said, noting she used the lion since “He (Christ) is my king.”
In scripture the lion stands for Christ resurrected.
The kneeling man is in the lower left corner and in the opposite corner is the crucified Christ — the lamb of God — the artist explained since he was sacrificed for our sins.
As she was painting, Mrs. Mangan, who is also a vocalist who sings during Mass at St. Mary’s, said she found herself singing the song “Lion of Judah.”
“When they look at the painting I want people to see Jesus,” she said humbly, downplaying her talents. “I like to do what I can. We all have a calling to use our talents for the Lord.”
According to Rosary Crusade organizers, parishioners are expected to attend from through the Diocese of Ogdensburg which encompasses all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and the northern portions of Hamilton and Herkimer counties.
“We welcome all those who are able to join us physically and in spirit,” said Mrs. Buskey. “This is a wonderful opportunity to support peace in our families and peace in our world. We encourage you to join us for 15 minutes or the entire night.”
The event organizer noted that all are invited even if they aren’t Catholic, or have never prayed the Rosary.
“As Catholics we hold the Mother of God in great esteem and love her very much,” she said. “It is sometimes misunderstood that we worship Mary. Of course we don’t, that would be idolatry. Mary is often referred to as the Handmaid of the Lord. She is a humble servant and a role model for us. The rosary, in fact, is a meditation on the life of Christ: his birth, childhood, ministry, death on the cross and resurrection. In the rosary we also reflect on the life of Mary, but it is in the context of being the mother of Jesus. Our Lady always points us in the direction of her Son, Jesus.”
Any questions about the Rosary Crusade can be directed to Kathi Buskey at 315-783-2230.
