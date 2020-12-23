CANTON — St. Mary’s Catholic Church will be hosting a special Mass for Deceased Children, a time to pray and remember children, young and old, lost to tragedy or illness.
The service will begin at noon Monday at the church, 68 Court St., Canton.
“During this time of year, parents of children who have died often note missing their children more than ever,” the church announcement reads.
Those who wish to include a child’s name in the Mass should call the church office at 315-386-2543, or email cantoncatholics@gmail.com. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed. The service can also be viewed live on the parish’s Facebook page.
