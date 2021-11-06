OSWEGO - The St. Mary’s Purgatorian Society was established on Nov. 2 by Bishop Douglas J. Lucia Bishop of Syracuse in a Pontifical Solemn High Mass. The intent of the society is to bring relief to the suffering souls in Purgatory by offering the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in their name. It is also the intent, that through prayer, sacrifice, and education, others will learn and remember their obligation to implore God’s mercy on behalf of the poor souls. They encourage the commitment of daily prayer and sacrifice for the benefit of the poor souls. There are two levels of support through membership fees which will defray the cost of the monthly Requiem Mass and the Yearly Pontifical Solemn Requiem Mass. For $30 deceased family members and friends are remembered at three Requiem Masses. For $100 a yearly membership provides full membership and enrollment of deceased family in friends in the Society’s Requiem Masses said monthly throughout the year. Members will be expected to commit to praying the daily prayers for the Holy Souls in Purgatory and will assist in the monthly Requiem Masses at St. Mary’s Parish & Shrine located at 103 W. Seventh St., Oswego. A Pontifical Solemn Requiem Mass is offered annually on Nov. 2 to commemorate all the faithful departed and is celebrated by the Bishop of Syracuse, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia. To enroll in the St. Mary’s Purgatorian Society, make out a check to St. Mary’s Church and indicate whether enrolling in a three-time Mass remembrance or in a one-year membership. Clearly print all the names of the of the deceased family and friends to be remembered. Provide all contact information including mailing address, phone number, and email address for updates and Requiem Mass schedule. Send all information and payment to: St. Mary’s Church, 103 W. Seventh St., Oswego, NY 13126. An online payment option is available by visiting https://www.stmarysoswego.com/purgatorian-society
