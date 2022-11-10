St. Peter’s Catholic Parish in Massena will be holding its annual parish bazaar fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 7 Sycamore St. Admission is free and open to the public. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A family-oriented event that dates back for more than several decades returns on Saturday.

St. Peter’s Catholic Parish in Massena will be holding its annual parish bazaar fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 7 Sycamore St. Admission is free and open to the public.

