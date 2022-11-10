MASSENA — A family-oriented event that dates back for more than several decades returns on Saturday.
St. Peter’s Catholic Parish in Massena will be holding its annual parish bazaar fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 7 Sycamore St. Admission is free and open to the public.
The community has had many opportunities to enjoy the bazaar over the years.
“It’s well over 75 years. It’s coming up on 100 years,” said the Rev. Mark R. Reilly, pastor of St. Peter’s Parish.
Planning has been ongoing for several months, usually starting in the winter. Different subcommittees work on separate aspects of the bazaar, and among them is the group responsible for Ticket Central, where people can buy tickets for a chance at winning beautiful baskets of merchandise.
“The ladies that put together Ticket Central get a lot of nice items. They’re kind of a year-round operation. They do a super job with that. They’re constantly on the lookout,” the Rev. Reilly said. “They’ve got such great chemistry and they’re having fun doing it together, too.”
Now it’s time to invite the community to enjoy the offerings of the bazaar, which has traditionally been held the second Saturday of November through the years.
“It’s usually right around Veterans Day, the second Saturday of the month,” he said.
The bazaar offers fun activities for kids and adults alike.
The day includes a Big Ticket Draw, country store and fancy goods, cake walk, turkey raffle, pull tabs, poker, quilt raffle, Skilo Bingo, food and fried dough, children’s games and religious items.
The Big Ticket Draw is an opportunity to win a first prize of $2,500, while second, third and fourth prizes are $100.
The country store will have canned and baked goods, candy and fancy goods for sale.
Fried dough and other foods will be available, along with an all-day lasagna dinner.
Tickets will also be available Saturday for the turkey raffle.
Adults can enjoy pull tabs, poker and Skilo Bingo and, while the adults are busy, kids can enjoy a variety of children’s games and activities.
“There are a number of kids games, and there will also be some kids craft activities. Those are free,” the Rev. Reilly said.
The annual bazaar is one of the parish’s main fundraisers for the year.
“It’s a significant fundraiser. It really helps the budget,” he said.
The bazaar serves another purpose, too.
“The reason for the bazaar is two-fold. It helps with the budget in a big way. The other part is it’s a great community event. People come and have a good time and spend some time together. They play games, take a chance on things, and get a few tasty things from the kitchen,” the Rev. Reilly said.
St. Peter’s Parish includes St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart churches in Massena and St. Lawrence Church in Louisville.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.