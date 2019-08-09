St. Peter’s Church annual pulled pork and chicken barbecue

OSWEGO - Beginning at noon on Saturday, Aug. 10, St. Peter’s Church at 83 E. Albany St., will hold its annual pulled pork and chicken barbecue.
The barbecue will be eat in or take out.
They will also have a bake sale and a Lotto Board drawing with a chance to win a minimum of $200 cash.
This year we will have two bands playing throughout the day. Beginning at noon Sounds of Brass will play German music. Around 2 p.m. Lou’s All Stars will play light Jazz in memory of Taras Hanypsiak who used to play guitar in this band and St. Peter’s Parish Music Ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.