LOWVILLE — The First Presbyterian Church of Lowville, 7707 N. State St., will be offering a drama titled “The Living Last Supper” 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 6.
This drama reveals some of the relationships between the 12 disciples and Jesus, and encourages reflection and contemplation on individual faith.
All are welcome to the presentation.
“‘The Living Last Supper’ is set to reflect Leonardo da Vinci’s painting ‘The Last Supper,’” said church pastor Greg Jenkins. “It is a contemplative drama with all 12 disciples telling of their own relationship with Jesus and then questioning themselves as to whether they are the betrayer. It is ultimately a worship service with a dramatic message. Communion will be served to all who wish to participate.”
The pastor said the actors are members and friends of First Presbyterian Church of Lowville.
“Most have little on stage experience but are willing to share in this unique drama,” he said.
In the cast are Alan Koss as Simon (the Zealot); Steve Kennison, John; Nate Patnode, Nathaniel; Jeremy Kelly, James; Jim Kingsley, Andrew; Eric Virkler, Thomas; John Kelly, Thaddeus; Patrick Weiler, Simon Peter; Noah Ives, Philip; Jim Schlieder, James (the Lesser); Peter Shea, Matthew; Pastor Jenkins, Judas; and Jacob Hoyt, Jesus.
“Because of First Presbyterian Church of Lowville’s strong faith and caring nature, I felt it would be a great fit for them and a wonderful offering for the community,” the pastor said, noting that he has participated in the performance many times at other churches. “It is an excellent learning opportunity and an emotional, soul searching, presentation and worship service for Holy week.”
The pastor said that to his knowledge, this version of “The Living Last Supper” has no authorship attributed to it.
