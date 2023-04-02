‘The Living Last Supper’ to be presented

Portraying Jesus and his 12 disciples for the First Presbyterian Church of Lowville’s presentation of “The Living Last Supper” are, from left, Nate Patnode, Jim Schlieder, Jim Kingsley, Greg Jenkins, Patrick Weiler, Steve Kennison, Jacob Hoyt, Eric Virkler, Jeremy Kelly, Noah Ives, Peter Shea, John Kelly and Alan Koss.

LOWVILLE — The First Presbyterian Church of Lowville, 7707 N. State St., will be offering a drama titled “The Living Last Supper” 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 6.

This drama reveals some of the relationships between the 12 disciples and Jesus, and encourages reflection and contemplation on individual faith.

