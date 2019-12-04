WATERTOWN — Several local churches and community leaders have partnered for the third annual Cheerful Giver event at the Rock Church, Seaway Plaza, 22088 state Route 11.
The theme of this year’s event is “A Cheerful Season — You Are Not Alone.” The focus is the distribution of baskets filled with donated items.
Healthy snacks, gift cards, hygiene products or monetary donations are welcome.
Anyone interested in volunteering to deliver baskets, they can be picked up from the Rock Church at noon Dec. 21.
“The goals of the event are two-fold: to bring joy and cheer to people who will feel alone and forgotten this Christmas season and to teach children the valuable lesson of joyful giving. Last year we delivered over 200 baskets to Watertown and the surrounding areas,” said Pastor Myron K. Jamerson in a news release.
From noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 14, children ages 5 to 12, under adult supervision, will paint 200 rocks, ornaments and Christmas letters to bring holiday cheer to the elderly in the community.
Donations will be accepted at the church through Tuesday.
For more information, contact the Rev. Mr. Jamerson at 315-921-1170.
