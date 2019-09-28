CANTON — Mary Ford, an associate theology professor, will present a lecture, “What or Whom Shall We Fear? Beginning to Understand the Revelation of John” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Atwood Chapel, St. Lawrence University. Vespers will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m.
Sponsors are the St. Olympia Orthodox Church of Potsdam and the SLU Department of Religious Studies and the chaplain’s office.
Ms. Ford works at St. Tikhon’s Orthodox Theological Seminary, South Canaan, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.