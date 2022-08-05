WATERTOWN — Tim Zimmerman & the King’s Brass will perform at New Hope Baptist Church, 19983 State Route 3, at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12.
The nine-piece group has committed to a full year of 130 concerts. Its instruments are three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, keyboard and percussion.
The King’s Brass, formed four decades ago in Detroit, is comprised of professional musicians from across the country who desire to use the instruments they love to lead others in praise and worship. They are based out of Fort Wayne, Ind., and travel from coast to coast as well as internationally.
The group performed 10 years ago and also in 1997 at the Watertown High School auditorium, according to church officials.
In addition to hymns, the group performs secular, classic, patriotic, country and tunes for children. The King’s Brass latest album is titled, “Christmas Joy.”
Tickets for adults are $15, with discounts if multiple tickets purchased. Tickets are $5 for ages 6-17 and free for children through age 5. To purchase tickets, go to www.newhope-ny.org, and click on the King’s Brass Concert link.
Tickets will also be available at the door.
Mr. Zimmerman, director of the band, received his graduate degree in trumpet performance from the Peabody Conservatory of Music of the Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore. He has been a member of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and has assisted with a number of orchestras in the Midwest and East Coast.
For 13 years, he served as chairman of the music department at Grace College in Winona Lake, Ind. He has also taught at Taylor and Indiana Wesleyan Universities in central Indiana. Tim and his wife, Beckie, have four grown children and live in Fort Myers, Fla.
For a sample video of the group, go to wdt.me/KingsBrasssample.
