OGDENSBURG — The New Testament Church in Ogdensburg, working in conjunction with the New Life Assembly of God Church, will be hosting the first Love Ogdensburg event this weekend.
The event begins at noon Saturday on the lawn of the Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave.
“Love Ogdensburg is an event for everyone and especially families,” said Greg Hurlbut, New Testament Church lead pastor. “We will have tents set up giving out free hot dogs, chips, drinks, cotton candy, snow cones, coffee, and more. We also will have bounce houses and slides for kids, face-painting booth, balloon animal creation tent, and a large mural that everyone can join in painting.”
The Ogdensburg fire department, ambulance service, and police department will be at the event as well to “show off to kids.”
There will also be a three vs. three basketball tournament and a DJ for music.
Throughout the event, there will be no costs for guests.
“This will be a great time with your family to get out and have fun for no cost at all,” Mr. Hurlbut said. “In these times where money is tighter for a lot of families we just want to provide a great time for free.”
Mr. Hurlbut noted he is hoping this becomes an annual event.
“Our church in Massena has done a Love Massena event like this for 10 years with over a thousand in attendance each year, and we hope to bless the community in Ogdensburg in the same way,” he said. “We just want to show how much we love Ogdensburg and the people in it.”
Those interested in the basketball tournament can sign up upon arrival.
“I think anything that gives back to our community is a benefit to the people here and families,” Mr. Hurlbut said. “It creates a sense of pride and love for our community rather than giving into the negative rhetoric that is so often pervasive.”
