Under the Big Top music camp

OSWEGO - West Baptist Church will once again hold its yearly music camp from 5:30-8 p.m., Aug. 5 through 8.
This year’s theme is “Under the Big Top” and is free for ages five-12.
Children will receive hands-on experience with recorders, handbells, rhythm instruments and choral music. Snacks will be provided and children will also participate in games to round out the evening.
To register call Pam at 315-591-1752 or visit westbaptistchurch.org. The church is located at 39 W. Mohawk St., Oswego.
