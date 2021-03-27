OSWEGO — The Oswego Evangelical Alliance of Churches invites people to worship with other congregations on Good Friday, April 2, with music and a message. The service starts at 7 p.m. at the Oswego Alliance Church located at 371 Thompson Road. Register at oswegoalliance.org.
Face coverings will be required while in the building at all times at Oswego Alliance Church. For more socially distanced seating, the church lobby will be open with more spacing between sections and two overflow rooms with a max seating capacity of 20 people. The service will be live streamed on the Oswego Alliance Church Facebook page.
The service will also be live streamed at Elim Grace Church, 340 W. First St. with limited seating with a more flexible face covering policy (only required while singing).
For more information, call 315-342-5493.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.