Lenten prayer services start Feb. 22 in Carthage

CARTHAGE — As has been the tradition for decades, the Village Ecumenical Ministries will offer Lenten luncheons with a prayer service and light meal starting on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22.

As part of the 40-day preparation for Easter, the weekly noon services are held Wednesdays at the Church of the Nazarene, 960 State St., with a different church hosting the event at that location, followed by a light meal. Regardless of religious affiliation, all are welcome to the service and fellowship.

