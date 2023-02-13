CARTHAGE — As has been the tradition for decades, the Village Ecumenical Ministries will offer Lenten luncheons with a prayer service and light meal starting on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22.
As part of the 40-day preparation for Easter, the weekly noon services are held Wednesdays at the Church of the Nazarene, 960 State St., with a different church hosting the event at that location, followed by a light meal. Regardless of religious affiliation, all are welcome to the service and fellowship.
Grace Episcopal Church and United Community Church will provide the Ash Wednesday speaker and luncheon. The remainder of the schedule is: March 1, the Rev. Todd Thibault, St. James Roman Catholic Church; March 8, Pastor Jon Erik Svereika, First Baptist Church of Carthage; March 15, the Rev. Frances Hemstreet, Carthage United Methodist Church; March 22, Pastor Michael Johnson, Long Falls Baptist Church; March 29, Aneury Vargas, Seventh Day Adventist Church; and April 5, David Haldeman, Carthage Mennonite Church.
Pastor Robert Smith of the Church of the Nazarene will lead the Easter Sunrise Service.
