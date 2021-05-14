WATERTOWN — The Watertown Seventh-Day Adventist Church will host a memorial service on May 29 for those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A Celebration of Life” will he held at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 100 Commerce Park Drive. There is no cost for admission.
The event will feature uplifting music, a discussion about processing grief and the sharing of family testimonies. Participants will be invited to share stories of loved ones who died too soon to keep their memories alive and to be comforted by others who understand their losses.
Participants are asked to RSVP by May 21 for either the 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. service by contacting Pastor Tony Ponterio at (732) 492-3547. All are asked to submit two photos of their loved ones to Pastor Ponterio.
Additional information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/797625577817765.
