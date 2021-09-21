WATERTOWN — The tri-county area confirmed a total of 125 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
No deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties. Forty-five people are hospitalized with the virus across the three counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 58 new cases Tuesday, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 10,119. There are currently 25 hospitalized due to the virus. The county has recorded 115 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 57 new virus cases, bringing its total to 8,661. There are 12 people hospitalized. The county has experienced 90 deaths.
Ten new cases were reported by Lewis County, for a total of 2,763. Eight people are in the hospital. The county’s total number of deaths remained at 31.
