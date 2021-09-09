WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported 161 new cases Thursday of COVID-19.
No deaths were reported in any of the three counties.
St. Lawrence County recorded 116 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 9,232. There are 34 people hospitalized within the county. To date, 106 people have died from COVID-19-related issues.
Jefferson County recorded 36 cases, bringing its total number of positive cases to 8,093. Eleven people are hospitalized. The county has experienced 89 deaths attributed to the virus.
There were nine new cases recorded Thursday in Lewis County, bringing its total to 2,614. Eight people are in the hospital. There have been 31 deaths reported.
