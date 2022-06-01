LOWVILLE — Earth is being moved at the site of the future surgical pavilion at the Lewis County Health System main campus and anyone can watch the $32 million construction project unfold online.
A camera mounted across from the hillside construction site behind Lewis County General Hospital, 7785 N. State St., went live in early May, streaming footage to a link on the Health System’s website.
According to spokesperson Christina Flint, health system leadership came up with the livestream idea during a discussion and the building operations and information technology systems departments got the camera positioned and the video feed streaming.
“The group thought the live feed would be a great way for the community to watch us grow to better meet the health needs of our community and give them real-time progress on our transformational project,” she said.
Because the hospital is publicly owned, Ms. Flint said it was even more important to its management that the taxpayers who fund the facility can see where their money is going.
The stream can be viewed by clicking the “Watch Us Grow Live Project Video Feed” banner on the Health System’s website at www.lcgh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.