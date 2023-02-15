Five area health groups get state funding

Five area health care organizations, including Canton-Potsdam Hospital, will receive a portion of the $658 million in state funding that’s designed to protect and transform New York’s health care delivery system. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Five area health care organizations will receive a portion of the $658 million in state funding that’s designed to protect and transform New York’s health care delivery system.

The Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program, which is administered by the state Department of Health and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, aims to improve patient care by supporting high-quality facilities serving the inpatient, primary care, mental health, substance use disorder and long-term care needs of communities throughout the state.

