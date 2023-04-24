Whether you’re a novice taking the first steps toward fitness or an exercise fanatic hoping to optimize your results, a well-rounded fitness training program is essential.

Fitness training balances five elements of good health. Your overall exercise plan should include aerobic fitness, strength training, core exercises, balance training, and flexibility and stretching. It isn’t necessary to fit each of these elements into every fitness session, but including them in your regular routine can help you promote fitness for life. Exercise and physical activity are a great way to have fun, too.

Tribune Wire

