ALEXANDRIA BAY — River Hospital has begun allowing one or two scheduled visitors per day to visit patients on the Acute/Swing Bed Unit, the Emergency Department and in the Ambulatory Surgery Unit, by prior arrangement with nursing staff.
Visitors will be screened for temperatures and COVID-19-related symptoms and issued masks and appropriate personal protective equipment as determined by the facility based upon CDC guidelines and Department of Health recommendations.
Education for visitors on appropriate hand hygiene and mask wearing will be provided.
To ensure the safety of patients, staff and visitors, River Hospital will ensure that:
— All visitors must be greater than 18 years of age except in rare exceptions as determined by the hospital.
— Visits must be scheduled and are limited to four hours per day per patient.
— Visitors are limited to one person at a time.
— Visitors must wear appropriate personal protective equipment as recommended by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Exceptions are still in effect from the initial guidance issued during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Department of Health to allow visitation under the following instances:
— The support person is essential in assisting with the care of the patient. Two support persons may be designated, but only one can be present at a time.
— End of life situations, patient/family members may designate two support persons, but only one can be present at any time. The only exception being if the end of life patient is the parent of a minor child, then one adult and the minor child may be present at the bedside.
— Legal representation is required.
Additional details on the updated visitation protocol can be found at riverhospital.org/about/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.