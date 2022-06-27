WATERTOWN — Amid car horns honking in support and cheers from the gathered crowd, chants of “my body, my choice,” “stand up, fight back” and “vote for change,” echoed through the streets of the city Monday evening.
A few hundred protesters gathered outside of the 160 Stone St. Planned Parenthood to make their voices heard in response to the historic overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion before marching to the Jefferson County Court Complex and back.
Monday’s rally included an emotional speech from Morgan E. Greenwood, community engagement coordinator for Planned Parenthood of the North Country, the distribution of information, volunteer cards, and Planned Parenthood promotional merchandise. The march drew support from passersby both on foot and in cars.
“We believe everyone’s body is their own, and theirs alone,” Ms. Greenwood said. “But now the Supreme Court has taken away our federal rights to abortion and overturned Roe v. Wade; it’s turning back on nearly 50 years of precedent. At Planned Parenthood, we know that personal medical decisions about your sexual and reproductive health should be made by you and you alone.”
The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark decision and ruled states may again outlaw abortion. The court’s conservative majority said the Constitution does not protect the right of women to choose abortion, instead leaving the legality of abortion in the hands of state lawmakers. The 5-4 ruling marks the most significant curtailing of an established constitutional right in the court’s history.
“We have two little girls who deserve every right to choose,” Desray Perry said of her 18-month and three-week-old children. She was joined Monday in Watertown by Jerrod Perry, who said “it shouldn’t be anyone’s business what you do with your own body.”
There was a 26-second moment of silence for those in the 26 states that are likely to ban abortion to the fullest extent possible following this decision.
According to New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett, 40 million women live in states already rolling back abortion rights. Many of those states will not permit exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape, incest or those that threaten the life of the mother.
“I’ve been a Planned Parenthood user for my whole life,” Ms. Greenwood said. “I would do everything to make sure that everybody has the rights that we do in New York state. And though it is available still in New York state, we still have a fight because there are still those 26 states that do not have these rights anymore, and more are coming.”
After the march, many in attendance filled out supporter cards for Planned Parenthood and donated to its mission to provide health care.
“I think that everybody should fight for what they believe in and I don’t think that we should have our rights taken away,” said protester Olivia Cratsenberg.
Oliva Barker manned a table with T-shirts and stickers outside the facility Monday. Her mother, Tess Barker, is the CEO of Planned Parenthood of the North Country, a position she has held since 2015.
“Fighting for women’s rights in 2022, women should have just as many rights as anybody else,” she said. “If you look at the pictures of the Supreme Court, it’s literally five men and one woman — how does that happen? How do old guys get to decide what women do with their bodies?”
Following Friday’s announcement of the court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, the Mississippi case that prompted the overturning of Roe, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and the New York State Department of Health announced a multi-platform, paid public education campaign to ensure New Yorkers — and all Americans — know that in New York, abortion remains safe, legal and accessible.
To learn more about abortion care in New York, including abortion providers, options for services, mental health support, or resources on payment options, visit wdt.me/AbortionNY.
Corinne H. Barber, director of human resources for Planned Parenthood of the North Country, was joined in Watertown by her two daughters Eleena, 7, and Elia, 2, Monday evening.
“I wanted to bring them because I wanted to show them that without us here today speaking up for what’s important, change can’t happen, and it’s important for them to know that they need to continue to fight for their rights to health care — otherwise they won’t have access,” she said. “We’re here today to show that we’re not going to give up this fight lightly. We’re not going to be quiet. We’re going to continue fighting and pursuing women’s right to choose and access safe legal abortion.”
While she noted that New Yorkers are fortunate to live in a state dedicated to protecting the rights of women, she said other states are unfortunately failing their people.
“Abortion is health care; a safe, legal procedure,” she said. “And by taking away their options, you’re taking away their rights.”
Monday’s rally and march in Watertown was one of several taking place around the north country, with others in Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake and Canton happening simultaneously with similar turnouts.
More than 200 people took to the streets of Canton to protest the court’s decision. After walking around a roughly half-mile block, the marchers settled along Main Street for a prolonged session of chanting and cheering and drivers honked horns in support of the crowd.
“I thought we settled this 50 years ago when I was 20,” said Jane M. Dodds, of Fowler.
Ms. Dodds said her abortion rights views were shaped by her mother, who trained as a nurse at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester in the 1940s.
All the young nurses wanted to work in the maternity ward to be with babies, but to get there, she said, they had to first work in the sepsis ward where women were dying from illegal abortion attempts.
“My mother was very ‘pro-choice,’” she said.
Tara A. Dee just recently moved to the area.
“I’m an activist in general, and I am extremely ‘pro-choice,’” she said.
Ms. Dee said she had to terminate an ectopic pregnancy and had an abortion due to an abusive partner.
“Abortion saved my life,” she said.
On Canton’s Main Street, marchers chanted, “Not the church, not the state, people will decide their fate” and “my body, my choice,” while holding signs with messages that ranged from “keep abortion safe and legal” to “Burn in Hell SCOTUS.” Creative signs in Watertown included a reimagining of the saying “Boys Will Be Boys” with the second “Boys” crossed out and replaced by “Feminists,” references to “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fundamental Rights” and “Abort the Patriarchy.”
As she finished up her impassioned speech to the local protesters Monday, Ms. Greenwood noted ways in which they could continue to help, including attending other rallies, voting, donating and volunteering.
“You have been by our side through decades of attacks, but this is like nothing we have seen in a generation,” Ms. Greenwood told the crowd. “Planned Parenthood needs you now more than ever for our community, for our future, for our families. Know this: Planned Parenthood will never back down. We are committed to health equity and will be bold and unapologetic in our demands.”
St. Lawrence/Franklin County editor Tom Graser contributed to this story.
