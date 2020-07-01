WATERTOWN — Lack of payment from the state has resulted in ACR Health having to furlough 70 staff members throughout the organization’s service area.
The state has been unable to reimburse ACR Health for several contracts since January, a prepared statement from the organization said. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has requested federal assistance to help with budget shortfalls, but over $1.6 million is currently owed to ACR Health for essential services delivered.
“This has been a heartbreaking process for our clients and our staff,” said Wil Murtaugh, executive director of ACR Health. “We are helping people manage HIV, recover from substance use disorders, putting roofs over their heads, and supporting LGBTQ Youth and Families. The solutions for one pandemic should not come at the expense of the progress we have made on another. We need immediate action by the State and Federal government to resume full operations.”
ACR’s remaining staff will maintain programs and services with limited operations, which includes HIV, HepC, HCV and STD testing, syringe exchange and the on-site Medical Clinic, medical support programs, insurance enrollment navigation and youth and family services.
A full list of operations and hours can be found on the organization’s website at www.acrhealth.org.
According to the organization’s website, ACR Health is a not-for-profit, community-based organization providing support services to people affected by a wide range of chronic diseases, including HIV/AIDS, with the goal of positive health outcomes.
The organization serves Cayuga, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties.
The news was announced on the organization’s website in a prepared statement.
