ACR Health to open site on Court Street this fall

WATERTOWN — ACR Health is having a grand opening from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at its new location, 210 Court St. in Watertown.

The new site will offer services including health testing, home care management, prevention and education. It will also offer insurance navigation services. All of ACR Health’s services are provided free of charge and are confidential.

