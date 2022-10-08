WATERTOWN — ACR Health is having a grand opening from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at its new location, 210 Court St. in Watertown.
The new site will offer services including health testing, home care management, prevention and education. It will also offer insurance navigation services. All of ACR Health’s services are provided free of charge and are confidential.
The new site will also house the Q Center, which Lisa Alford, executive director of ACR Health, said “promotes equality, celebrates diversity, provides resources that cultivate pride and leadership skills, and strives to create a safe and inclusive community for all.”
ACR Health is a nonprofit, community-based organization that provides services to people affected by a wide range of chronic diseases, including HIV/AIDS. Its goal is to help people make informed health decisions and enhance their well-being.
