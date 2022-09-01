CANTON — When St. Lawrence County’s new opioid treatment program opened in July, Community Services director Jay S. Ulrich anticipated hosting around 30 patients by the end of the first quarter. But by the end of the first month, the program had 41 patients. It now has 46, and as a result, Community Services solicited legislators for more money to keep up with medication and supplies.
The board responded during Monday’s Finance Committee Meeting by unanimously passing a resolution to inject an additional $30,000 into the OTP for medical supplies and expenses.
“This resolution is asking to increase our medical supply line for medication for the opioid treatment program,” Mr. Ulrich said during the meeting.
He said Community Services originally allocated $7,500 from a grant to cover the cost of medications given early patient projections, but that the number of patients quickly ballooned beyond what was expected.
“Our projections at the time were about 30 patients by the end of quarter one, and we had 41 by the end of the first month, and currently we have 46,” Mr. Ulrich said. “Because of the volume of individuals we’re serving, we’re asking to increase allocation for the purchase of medication out of the local revenue budget.”
When legislators initially approved the development of the OTP last November, they did so through a Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program, COSSAP grant. Mr. Ulrich said there will be some leftover money from that grant due to salary lag for the fiscal manager, and also one of the other sub-awardees is not allocating their full amount of funding, so in all, Community Services anticipates approximately $50,000 in increased allocation.
“We’ll know better towards the end of the grant period,” Mr. Ulrich said.
Those extra monies, he said, could be used to offset these costs.
“But for now, this is a stop-gap to make sure we do not run out of medications for the OTP.”
The OTP is housed in the county Human Services Center, 80 Route 310 in Canton.
Mr. Ulrich has said in the past that it offers a higher level of care for people with “severe” opioid use disorder — severe meaning daily intravenous drug users.
The OTP allows for the dispensing of methadone in addition to Suboxone and Subutex, which the Human Services Center already provided. Methadone is a long-acting opioid used to treat chronic pain and dependence. In liquid, powder or tablet form, methadone reduces craving and withdrawal symptoms.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on Sept. 12.
For more information, contact Community Services at 315-386-2048.
