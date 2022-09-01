Legislators add funds for Canton opioid treatment

The St. Lawrence County Human Services Center, 80 Route 310 in Canton. Ellis Giacomelli/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — When St. Lawrence County’s new opioid treatment program opened in July, Community Services director Jay S. Ulrich anticipated hosting around 30 patients by the end of the first quarter. But by the end of the first month, the program had 41 patients. It now has 46, and as a result, Community Services solicited legislators for more money to keep up with medication and supplies.

The board responded during Monday’s Finance Committee Meeting by unanimously passing a resolution to inject an additional $30,000 into the OTP for medical supplies and expenses.

