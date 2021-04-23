It’s National Stroke Awareness Month and one of the biggest misconceptions about stroke is that it only happens to the elderly. While age is one of the risk factors and your chance for a stroke increases with age, anyone can have a stroke.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when a blockage stops the flow of blood to the brain or when a blood vessel in or around the brain bursts. Although many people think of stroke as a condition that affects only older adults, strokes can and do occur in people of all ages. In fact, nearly a quarter of all strokes occur in people younger than age 65. Each year, almost 800,000 strokes occur in the United States.
Know the signs and symptoms:
n Sudden weakness or numbness on one or both sides of the body
n Sudden loss of vision
n Sudden inability to speak or understand
n Sudden drooping of the face, arms, trouble walking
‘The worst headache of my life’
David Miller, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic’s Comprehensive Stroke Center, says, “Thanks to advances in technology and medicine, we now have new treatments and therapies to treat stroke and reduce one’s risk of permanent damage — or death.” There are things you can do to reduce and even prevent stroke:
— Stop smoking
— Control your blood pressure — and take your medication if its been prescribed
— Lower and maintain your cholesterol
— Maintain a heart-healthy diet and exercise
— If you recognize one or any — call 911. Stroke is a medical emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.