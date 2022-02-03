WATERTOWN — Local organizations will participate in Stand Up for Recovery Day Tuesday to educate about recovery and barriers to those in active addiction, and will be speaking with state legislators about the issues.
Stand Up for Recovery Day is an annual event hosted by Friends of Recovery New York, a nonprofit organization that seeks to advance public policies and practices that promote and support recovery. This year, the event, which is normally held in Albany, will be virtual.
In a normal year, different recovery organizations from across New York gather to educate each other about different resources in the state. While it will look a little different this year, organizations are still trying to be creative and find ways to work together to stand up for recovery.
“Within our client population we deal with people who have co-occurring disorders,” said Ashley N. Wilson of the Mental Health Association of Jefferson County. “I also supervise our housing program, and I can see how people that are trying to get better, that are in recovery, also can have a hard time with housing because that stigma follows, and I think it’s really important that people going through recovery use their voice to explain to officials that make these policies how it impacts them.”
Locally, the Mental Health Association of Jefferson County, Anchor Recovery Center and CREDO are partnering on this event.
Mary Castor of Anchor, said the group will speak to Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River. The topics of conversation will be transportation concerns and possible solutions, access to medication-assisted therapy in jails and prisons and possible solutions, and the housing crisis in the area.
“I think we all want to make people that influence the decisions and policies that are passed down aware of the different barriers and obstacles people face and normalize recovery,” said Erica Eichner of CREDO. “There’s a lot of stigma associated with mental illness and substance use disorders. A lot of times the odds are stacked against people in active addiction that can make it very difficult just to make it through a day, so we just want to make people aware of how hard people are fighting to turn their lives around and how it really is a community issue.”
If we all come together to support our community,” she added, “it will benefit everyone.”
