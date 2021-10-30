MALONE — Alice Hyde Medical Center’s Family Maternity Center is not delivering babies, and directing patients to other area hospitals.
The Family Medical Center is on diversion, according to Phillip Rau, a spokesman for the Malone hospital.
“Meaning we are not currently performing scheduled, inpatient births or providing inpatient care to mothers and babies on the FMC unit,” Rau said. “Our Alice Hyde Women’s Health service line continues to provide outpatient and a variety of specialty care to women of all ages.”
Rau said the decision to put the program on diversion was made due to a staffing shortage, adding the hospital is currently recruiting to fill the open positions within the medical facility’s Family Medical Center.
The staffing shortage is not the result of the state’s vaccine mandate for hospitals, according to Rau.
“We made the difficult decision to place our FMC on diversion due to a staffing shortage that has impacted our ability to provide the level of quality and safety that meets our standards of care.” Rau said, “Specifically, the shortage occurred when two traveling nurses left in the middle of their contracts with the hospital, leaving our FMC understaffed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.