WATERTOWN — With April being Alcohol Awareness Month, the Alliance for Better Communities, in an effort to continue to engage youth while still maintaining social distance, has decided to hold a contest for youth in grades 9-12 to script radio public service announcements centered around refraining from alcohol use.
Ann Marie Crescent, partnership for success coordinator for the Alliance, saw a campaign like this on the website for the National Institute on Drug Abuse for Teens, so she thought it would be a good idea for the community during this time.
“We thought that would be the safest and easiest way for kids to use their creative juices and engage with them,” she said. “We obviously don’t want them to gather right now, but this is something they can do on their own.”
The campaign will run for three weeks, with a winning submission chosen to be broadcast on local radio stations each week. So far, the Alliance has not received any submissions, but Ms. Crescent remains hopeful that they will have some to choose from to run starting next week.
The goal of the campaign is to have youths showing others what happens when you don’t use substances and the positive things that come from that, rather than older commercials showing kids’ brains on drugs with messages centered on negatives.
The PSAs must be 15 seconds in length and promote the importance of not drinking underage. Submissions are to be sent to Ms. Crescent at acrescent@pivot2health.com. Contest entrants should submit their contact information with their entries. Required information includes the following: Entrant’s name, name of parent/guardian, phone number and email address.
“What we’re looking for are reasons why youth refrain from consuming alcohol,” Ms. Crescent said. “We want kids to share why they don’t partake, like ‘I refrain from drinking alcohol because…’ to get kids thinking about why it’s important.”
In order to level the playing field, kids will write the submissions and then the Alliance chooses the winning one each week. Those winning submissions will be taken and recorded at the radio station by a staff member, so the entrants’ voices will still be heard and their messages shared, just voiced by someone else because of the current health crisis.
The PSA will focus on educating audiences, particularly other youth, about the benefits of not drinking while under 21 years of age. This can also translate to educating audiences about the harms of underage drinking; however, youth are encouraged to focus on the positives of abstaining from alcohol.
All material must be the original work of the contest entrants. Copyrighted material is not allowed and will be an automatic disqualification. However, youth are encouraged to look up facts based on scientific research and data to support their PSAs.
“We’re excited to stay engaged with youth during this time; we understand it’s stressful for them,” Ms. Crescent said. “If there’s anything we can do they can reach out to us; we’re facilitators, so we can figure something out for them. Youth have a lot of great ideas and we want to help them present those ideas to the community.”
