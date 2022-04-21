WATERTOWN — April is Alcohol Awareness Month, so the Alliance for Better Communities wants to increase outreach and education on the impact of alcohol misuse, with a particular emphasis on youth.
On Saturday, the organization will be conducting community outreach by providing safe medication lock boxes filled with Deterra bags, which are pouches used for pill disposal. The safe medication boxes also contain information about alcohol abuse and binge drinking.
Outreach this month will take place at the Huntington Heights apartments, and Narcan training will be offered.
“You may wonder, ‘Why Narcan and safe medication boxes during Alcohol Awareness Month?’ And the very short answer to that is alcohol use is a predictor for many other substance uses as well,” said project director Anita K. Seefried-Brown.
Alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic has increased significantly among adults, with a particular impacts on women, Mrs. Seefried-Brown said. The Alliance would like the community to know that alcohol use, particularly by young people, can have a lasting and potentially negative effect on the development of the human brain.
According to the National Institutes of Health, brain development continues into late adolescence and early adulthood. Early substance use, including of alcohol, can interrupt the brain maturation process and can permanently impair brain function. Potential negative effects include decreased ability in planning, executive functioning, memory, spatial operations and attention.
Additionally, early use of alcohol is associated with a greater likelihood of using other substances, including marijuana and tobacco. According to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, students who reported drinking alcohol in the month prior to taking a survey about consumption were more likely to use other substances as well. Students ages 12 to 17 who drank alcohol one month prior to taking the national survey reported much higher use of marijuana, along with other drugs.
“When we look at eighth graders who had used substances in the month, many had used alcohol 30 days prior to taking the survey. They also reported a much higher level of marijuana consumption at 20%; 10.5% of using other illicit drugs; and 9.4% of using cigarettes,” Mrs. Seefried-Brown said. “And that is for adolescents who have reported drinking some alcohol.”
Of youth reporting they binged 30 days prior to the taking the survey, 34.3% said they also used marijuana; 16.4% used other illicit drugs; and 20.4% smoked cigarettes, she added.
“For those who drank heavily in the past 30 days prior to taking the survey, the data is quite disturbing — 54% reported having used marijuana; 36.2% reporting other illicit drug use; and 33.5% reported cigarette use,” Mrs. Seefried-Brown said. “Now when you take a look at the students in grades seven through 12, who in the month prior to taking the survey had not used alcohol, they reported 3.5% use of marijuana; 2.2% of other illicit drugs; and 2.5% of cigarette use.”Binge drinking is defined, for males, as consuming five regular drinks within a two-hour period. For females, that is defined as drinking four standard drinks within a two-hour period. A standard drink is a regular beer, five ounces of wine or one ounce of liquor, so a woman who drinks four beers in a two-hour period or a male who drinks five would be considered binge drinking, Mrs. Seefried-Brown said.
It’s important that parents begin initiating conversations about alcohol use and about friends who use alcohol, Mrs. Seefried-Brown said, adding that many young people say their parents are the leading influence on their decision to drink alcohol.
“I’ve heard so many times parents say, ‘Oh, you know what, they’re gonna do it anyway, might as well just let them get it out of their system,’” Mrs. Seefried-Brown said. “However, data really bears out that adolescents, rebellious as they may be, really look toward their parents for conversation and for clear guidelines and clear expectations regarding alcohol use, and they do listen to their parents.”
She said that although it may be a difficult conversation, parents should feel empowered to sit down with their teens to have a conversation about alcohol use.
“With alcohol, people feel so disempowered to speak up, but research really supports that parents are the biggest protective factors in helping their adolescent to not initiate drinking,” she said.
