SYRACUSE - Based on the guidance from local public health agencies, free education programs offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter will remain online until further notice. Programs are delivered through an easy-to-use online meeting system available to users on desktop or portable computers, and mobile devices.
“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Catherine James, Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter Chief Executive Officer. “Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”
The chapter presents more than 500 education programs annually throughout the region. These programs, offered free of charge, include information on topics including the signs of Alzheimer’s disease, diagnosis, communication, living with Alzheimer’s and caregiving techniques.
To register for a program and receive instructions for how to join the session, call 315-472-4201 and dial ext. 228 at the prompt.
Upcoming programs include:
· Sept. 1, 11 a.m.-noon: Effective Communication Strategies
· Sept. 2, 3-4 p.m.: Dementia Conversations
· Sept. 7, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
· Sept. 9, 2-3 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies
· Sept. 13, 9-10 a.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors
· Sept. 14, 5-6 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
· Sept. 15, 10-11:30 a.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
· Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-noon: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
· Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-noon: Effective Communication Strategies
· Sept. 27, 2-3 p.m.: Dementia Conversations
· Sept. 29, 2-3 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
· Oct. 5, 2-3 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies
· Oct. 6, 2-3 p.m.: New Advances in Alzheimer’s Treatments
· Oct. 7, 9-10:30 a.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors
· Oct. 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
· Oct. 11, 2-3 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
· Oct. 14, 11 a.m. -Noon: Effective Communication Strategies
· Oct. 18, 3-4 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
· Oct. 21, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors
· Oct. 21, 6-7 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia for Veteran Caregivers
· Oct. 23, 10-11 a.m.: New Advances in Alzheimer’s Treatments
· Oct. 25, 10-11 a.m.: Effective Communication Strategies
· Nov. 2, 4-5 p.m.: Dementia Conversations
· Nov. 5, 5-6 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies
· Nov. 8, 10-11:30 a.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors
· Nov. 8, 6-7 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia for Veteran Caregivers
· Nov. 9, 2-3 p.m.: New Advances in Alzheimer’s Treatments
· Nov. 9, 6-7:30 p.m.: Communication and Intimacy
· Nov. 10, noon-1 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
· Nov. 15, 11-noon: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
· Nov. 15, 5-6 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
· Nov. 17, 3-4 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies
· Dec. 1, 10-11 a.m.: Dementia Conversations
· Dec. 6, 10-11 a.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
· Dec. 9, 2-3 p.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors
· Dec. 13, 2-3 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.