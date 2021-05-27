SYRACUSE - Based on the guidance from local public health agencies, free education programs offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter will remain online until further notice. Programs are delivered through an easy-to-use online meeting system available to users on desktop or portable computers, and mobile devices.
“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Catherine James, Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter Chief Executive Officer. “Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”
The chapter presents more than 500 education programs annually throughout the region. These programs, offered free of charge, include information on topics including the signs of Alzheimer’s disease, diagnosis, communication, living with Alzheimer’s and caregiving techniques.
To register for a program and receive instructions for how to join the session, call 315-472-4201 and dial ext. 228 at the prompt.
Upcoming programs include:
• June 2, 11 a.m.-noon: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia (intended for the general public)
• June 3, 2-3 p.m.: Dementia Conversations (intended for people living with dementia and their caregivers)
• June 8, 3-4 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia (intended for the general public)
• June 9, 9-10 a.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for people living with dementia and their caregivers)
• June 15, 2-3:30 p.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for people living with dementia and their caregivers)
• June 15, 4-5:30 p.m.: Special program: Managing Caregiver Expectations and Relationships Across the Alzheimer’s Journey and Effective Communication Strategies (intended for people living with dementia and their caregivers)
• June 16, 10-11 a.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia (intended for the general public)
• June 16, 2-5:30 p.m.: Living With Alzheimer’s for Early Stage Caregivers— all parts (intended for caregivers)
• June 21, 10-11 a.m.: Dementia Conversations (intended for people living with dementia and their caregivers)
• June 23, 2-3 p.m.: Dementia Conversations (intended for people living with dementia and their caregivers)
• June 23, 4-5:30 p.m.: In it Together: Dementia, Caregiving and Faith Communities and Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia (intended for the general public)
• June 24, 10-11 a.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia (intended for the general public)
• June 29, 9-10 a.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for people living with dementia and their caregivers)
• July 1, 2-3:30 p.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)
• July 6, 3-4 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia (intended for the general public)
• July 8, 11 a.m.-noon: Dementia Conversations (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)
• July 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)
• July 14, 10-11 a.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)
• July 14, 2-3 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia (intended for the general public)
• July 19, 10 a.m.-noon: Legal and Financial Planning for Dementia (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)
• July 20, 9-10 a.m.: Dementia Conversations (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)
• July 22, 9-10 a.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)
• July 26, 3-4 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)
• July 27, 2-3 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia (intended for the general public)
• July 29, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors (intended for caregivers and individuals living with dementia)
