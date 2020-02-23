Alzheimer’s Association announces support group meetings for March and April

SYRACUSE - Support groups bring together people who are going through or have gone through similar experiences. Alzheimer’s Association support groups provide an opportunity for people to share personal experiences and feelings, and coping strategies.
The power of the group lies within the connections made between participants, who develop a bond that bridges the emotional void faced by caregivers. The relationships formed within the group often extend beyond the monthly meetings.
In addition to caregiver support groups, the chapter offers early-stage support groups. These provide peer-to-peer conversation and support for individuals living in the disease’s early stages. Groups are open to the individual living with dementia and their caregiver, and advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling the office.
The chapter also offers specialized support groups that address the specific caregiving concerns felt by LGBT caregivers, spousal caregivers, and care partners of those living with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals. For more information, call 1-800-272-3900 or email cny-programs@alz.org.
Upcoming meetings include:
Fourth Monday, 7 p.m. March 23 and April 27 at the First Universalist Church of Central Square, 3243 Fulton Ave., Central Square.
Fourth Wednesday, 6 p.m. March 25 and April 22 at The Manor at Seneca Hill, 20 Manor Dr., Oswego.
