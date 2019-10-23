SYRACUSE - The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter welcomes those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia to attend one of its support groups that meet throughout the region.
Support groups are a community of peers that exist to support one another. These peer- or professionally-led groups for individuals, caregivers and others dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia.
Caregiver support groups promote an open forum of sharing and discussion among people facing many of the same issues. The group’s power rests within its members’ ability to show compassion, develop strategies and empower its members to provide the highest quality care possible.
Additionally, the chapter offers support groups for individuals living with early-stage dementia and their caregivers, LGBT caregivers, and caregivers of those with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease. See the listing for specific locations.
All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals. For more information, call 1-800-272-3900 or email cny-programs@alz.org.
Upcoming meetings include:
NOTE: Update records accordingly, as the holidays have caused changes to the meeting schedule.
Central Square
First Universalist Church of Central Square, 3243 Fulton Ave.
Fourth Monday, 7 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 23
Oswego
The Manor at Seneca Hill, 20 Manor Dr.
Fourth Wednesday, 6 p.m. Nov. 27. December meeting canceled for holiday.
