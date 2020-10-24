Alzheimer’s Association commemorates National Family Caregivers Month

SYRACUSE — The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter will present Becoming a Concrete Caregiver, a free, multisession online program, as part of its celebration of National Family Caregivers Month in November.
“Concrete is made up of numerous elements,” said Catherine James, chief executive officer for the Central New York Chapter. “Cement, sand, gravel and water mixed together at the correct ratio creates one of the strongest substances you can find. Caregiving is a lot like concrete. It takes the right amount of patience, creativity, perception and, most importantly, love to create a healthy, sustainable care environment.”
Taylor Kuzel, MPH, HSM of the Alzheimer’s Association will present a variety of practical caregiving tips that translate into actionable solutions for dementia caregiving. Topics include disease education, advance planning, communication, organization tools, and how to create meaningful connections. The goal is to improve a person’s caregiving journey by reducing feelings of burden and stress.
Registrants will receive access to the program on Nov. 1 and can access all of its segments through Nov. 30. They can login and watch the segments as their schedule allows and as many times as they would like. The first 450 family caregivers in Central New York to register will receive a kit with items discussed during the presentation. Free registration is available at alz.org/cny or by calling 315-472-4201 ext. 228.
