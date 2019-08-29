OSWEGO – St. Francis Commons in Oswego will host an educational program by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter titled, “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behaviors”, on Monday, Sept. 16 from 1-2:30 p.m.
Bishop’s Commons is located at 12 Burkle St., on the St. Luke residential campus in the city of Oswego. This educational program is free of charge and open to the public.
Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings, as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Join this workshop to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.
Registration for this program is required. To register call the Alzheimer’s Association at 315-472-4201, ext. 227, or St. Francis Commons at 315-326-0870. www.stfranciscommons.com
The St. Luke Family of Caring is an affiliation of community-based, non-denominational, not-for-profit healthcare and residential service providers serving the greater-Oswego County area since 1975. Affiliates include St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence. Together they provide care and services to over 300 individuals daily in the community and on the healthcare campus in Oswego.
