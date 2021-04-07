Alzheimer’s Association launches statewide education series

SYRACUSE - The Alzheimer’s Association will launch a series of new virtual statewide Alzheimer’s education programs in an effort to reach more New York families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
Each program will feature a special presentation by an expert in their field, as well as a question and answer period where concerns about diagnosis, research, treatment and support may be addressed. Participation is free and registration can take place by phone at 800-272-3900 or alz.org/newyork.
“Across the state, we are only reaching a fraction of those who are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Christopher Smith, New York State regional leader for the Alzheimer’s Association. “Along with creating more awareness about the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia in New York, we hope this series of virtual programs will allow us to bring people together across the state to learn from experts on a variety of topics and ask questions that will empower them to communicate more effectively with loved ones living with dementia as well as manage the challenging behavioral symptoms of the disease.”
The topic of the first webinar, which takes place from noon-1:30 p.m. on April 1, is COVID-19 and Caregiving. It will be immediately followed by Making the Most of Your Telehealth Visit presented by Teresa Santos of the Montefiore Hudson Valley Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease in Yonkers. Subsequent presentations include:
April 7, 5-7 p.m.: A Glimpse into the Life of a Younger Caregiver, featuring Dr. Jessica Zwerling and Teresa Santos, Montefiore Hudson Valley Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, Yonkers.
April 12, 6-7:30 p.m.: Tips for Tough Conversations: Doctors Visits, Driving, Legal & Financial Concerns, followed by Approaching Memory Concerns: Tips to Partner with Your Family and Physician Across the Journey, featuring Sarah Harlock, DENT Integrative Center for Memory, Buffalo.
April 20, noon-1:30 p.m.: The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, followed by The Importance of an Accurate Diagnosis, featuring Dr. David Hart, Albany Med Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, Albany.
April 27, 6-8 p.m.: COVID-19 and Caregiving: Finding Hope from What We’ve Learned, featuring Dr. David Hoffman, Maria College, Dr. Philip Gara Jr., Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease at Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls.
May 4, 4-5:30 p.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, followed by Behavior Management in Action: Creative Solutions for Common Challenges, featuring Debi Buzanowski-Stowell, Eddy Memory Care at Marjorie Doyle Rockwell Center, Cohoes.
May 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Research Forum, featuring Dr. Rebecca Edelmayer, national Alzheimer’s Association, and Dr. Yunglin Gazes and Dr. Miguel Arce Renteria, Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
May 18, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Legal and Financial Planning, followed by Medicaid Changes: What You Need to Know, featuring Ron Fatoullah, Esq., Ron Fatoullah & Associates, Great Neck.
June 8, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Healthy Living Conference, featuring Amanda Cheehan, registered dietitian for BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.
June 15, 4-5:30 p.m.: Effective Communication Strategies, followed by Managing Caregiver Expectations and Relationships Across the Alzheimer’s Journey, featuring Dr. Carol Podgorski, Finger Lakes Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, Rochester.
June 23, 4-5:30 p.m.: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia, followed by In it Together: Dementia, Caregiving and Faith Communities, featuring Rev. Erwin Lee Trollinger, Cavalry Baptist Church, White Plains.
Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, is a progressive, fatal brain disease. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 410,000 people in New York. To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and the Alzheimer’s Association, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/newyork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.