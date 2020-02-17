Alzheimer’s Association offers free care planning meetings

SYRACUSE - Caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia is a life-encompassing experience that spans generations. Everyone has a role: spouses, siblings, children of all ages, and friends each play a part in the care team. It requires thought, strategy and, most importantly, a plan.
“There is no one-size-fits-all formula when it comes to Alzheimer’s and dementia care,” said Katrina VanFleet, LMSW, chief program officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “Needs change at different stages of the disease, and each situation is unique. People living with the disease, their families and care partners often need assistance in planning for and managing all aspects of the disease experience. The Alzheimer’s Association is here to help.”
Care consultations are a free service that offers in-depth, personalized care planning, education, and support. A consultation is more than just a meeting with a dementia expert. Highly trained staff help to develop a road map to navigate through the thoughts, emotions, and questions that family members, care partners, and the diagnosed person may have, including:
• Assessment of the current needs and abilities of the person living with dementia;
• Navigating difficult caregiving decisions and role changes in the family;
• Information and resources to assist with legal and financial matters;
•Available community resources;
•Partnering with the physician and/or health care provider; and
•Safety concerns.
“Care consultations are available at any time during the disease journey – from a new diagnosis to end-of-life,” VanFleet said. “As the disease progresses, many people schedule follow-up consultations to address new concerns. We are here with them along the way.”
Alzheimer’s Association staff conduct care consultations at community locations throughout Central New York, including libraries and senior centers, as well as the chapter’s office in Syracuse. To schedule a care consultation or learn more about how a care team can benefit, call 315-472-4201 or email cny-programs@alz.org.
