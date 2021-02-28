Alzheimer’s Association program focuses on disease’s impact on women

SYRACUSE - Alzheimer’s disease delivers a one-two punch for American women. Three out of every five people living with Alzheimer’s are female and nearly two-thirds of Alzheimer’s caregivers are women. In commemoration of Women’s History Month in March, the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter will present a special education program that draws attention to these issues.
Women and Alzheimer’s will be presented from 10 a.m.-noon on March 3. The program will be delivered virtually and attendance is free.
“More than 13 million American women are impacted by Alzheimer’s, either living with the disease or caring for someone living with it,” said Katrina VanFleet, LMSW, chief program officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “As more and more people are diagnosed, the urgency has never been greater to understand your risk of developing Alzheimer’s and where we stand in the fight against it.”
Guests at the program will:
Discover how women are disproportionately impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.
Identify lifestyle factors which can help to reduce risk.
Review research findings including updates from the 2020 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
The program will be presented by Dr. Margaret Reece, Ph.D., community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter; and Elizabeth Smith-Boivin, MSHSA, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York Chapter.
Register by visiting alz.org/cny or call 800-272.-3900.
