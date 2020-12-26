SYRACUSE — Based on the guidance from local public health agencies, the Alzheimer’s Association has transitioned its support groups from in-person meetings to gatherings that take place remotely. Staff- and peer-led groups will meet at their regularly scheduled times, but using telephone and online meeting services.
“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Catherine James, Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter Chief Executive Officer. “Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”
Support groups are open to all caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Some groups have specialized audiences, including spousal caregivers and individuals living with early-stage dementia. To obtain instructions on how to join a group by phone or online, call 315-472-4201 and dial ext. 228 at the prompt.
Moving groups to a virtual environment means that peer support is available on a more frequent basis.
“Our groups had previously been organized geographically and resources local to that area will still inform each group,” James said. “But, the nature of how we are operating right now allows us to offer a group to whomever needs one, whenever they need it.
Support groups bring together people who are going through or have gone through similar experiences. Alzheimer’s Association support groups provide an opportunity for people to share personal experiences and feelings, and coping strategies.
All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals.
Upcoming meetings include:
Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 7, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 7, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 9, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 12, 10 a.m.: Long-Term Care Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 12, 3 p.m.: Syracuse LGBT Caregiver Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201
Jan. 12, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m.: Syracuse Younger Onset Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 12, 6 p.m.: Cazenovia Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 13, 1:30 p.m.: All Areas Chapter Support Group #1
Jan. 15, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 15, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 19, 3:15 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 19, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 20, 12:30 p.m.: Cortland Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 20, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early Stage Support Group
Jan. 21, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 25, 5 p.m.: All Areas Chapter Support Group #2
Jan. 26, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 27, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group
Jan. 28, 3 p.m.: All Areas Partner/Spousal Support Group
Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m.: Canton Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 4, 1 p.m.: Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 4, 4 p.m.: Utica Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 9, 3 p.m.: Syracuse LGBT Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 9, 5 p.m.: Rome Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m.: Baldwinsville Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 10, 10 a.m.: Long-Term Care Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 10, 1:30 p.m.: All Areas Chapter Support Group #1
Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m.: Syracuse Younger-Onset Caregiver Support Group.
Feb. 10, 6 p.m.: Cazenovia Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 13, 11 a.m.: Liverpool Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 16, 3:15 p.m.: North Syracuse Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 16, 6 p.m.: Solvay-Geddes Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 17, 12:30 p.m.: Cortland Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 17, 4:30 p.m.: DeWitt Early Stage Support Group. Support group for individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners. Advanced screening is required prior to attending by calling 315-472-4201
Feb. 18, 10 a.m.: Lowville Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 19, 10 a.m.: Canastota Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 19, 1 p.m.: Ogdensburg Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 22, 5 p.m.: All Areas Chapter Support Group #2
Feb. 23, 4:30 p.m.: Watertown Caregiver Support Group
Feb. 24, 3 p.m.: All Areas Partner/Spousal Support Group
Feb. 24, 6 p.m.: Oswego Caregiver Support Group
